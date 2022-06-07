NATIONAL

Son Of Buffalo Shooting Victim Addresses Senate Panel

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooting, testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on domestic terrorism, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The son of a Buffalo shooting victim is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Garnell Whitfield, Jr. called on politicians to address the “cancer of white supremacy” after a mass shooting left ten Black people dead at a grocery store in May.

Whitfield stated that the life of his mother, Ruth, mattered and any senator unwilling to take a stand on the issue should step down. He also noted that people were not just sad following the tragedy, but angry, and couldn’t be expected to continue to forgive and forget.

