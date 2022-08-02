Son Of Ex-Gulf Cartel Chief Admits To Weapons Smuggling

A guilty plea to gun smuggling charges from the son of an infamous Gulf Cartel kingpin. Osiel Cardenas Junior Tuesday admitted to attempting to purchase 10 high-powered rifles to be smuggled into Mexico.

The plea came in Brownsville federal court, where Cardenas will return November 8th to learn his punishment. The Brownsville resident had been arrested early this year following an undercover operation during which he attempted to purchase five AK-47-type rifles and five AR-15-style rifles. At the time, Cardenas was on supervised release after serving a 22-month prison term stemming from a 2018 arrest.

Cardenas was found to be illegally carrying a firearm and impersonating a federal officer when police responded to a disturbance at a Brownsville bar. On the weapons smuggling charge, the 30-year-old Cardenas faces up to 10 years in prison.