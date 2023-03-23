Son Of Ex-Gulf Cartel Chief Sent To U.S. Prison In Gun Smuggling Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A more than 8-year prison sentence has been handed down against the son of an infamous Gulf Cartel kingpin in a Brownsville gun smuggling case.

The punishment against Osiel Cardenas-Salinas Junior follows the Brownsville resident’s guilty plea last August to attempting to buy 10 high-powered rifles to be smuggled into Mexico.

The 31-year-old Cardenas-Salinas had been arrested months earlier following an undercover investigation which caught him trying to buy five AK-47-style and five AR-15-type rifles. Cardenas-Salinas’ father, Osiel Cardenas-Guillen, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S. for crimes committed as chief of the Gulf Cartel starting in the mid 1990’s.