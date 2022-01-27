Son Of Ex-Gulf Cartel Chief To Remain Behind Bars

The son of former Gulf Cartel kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen will remain in federal custody in Brownsville for the time being. 29-year-old Osiel Cardenas Junior Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges in a gun smuggling indictment.

The Brownsville Herald reports Cardenas waived his rights to a detention and arraignment hearing that had been set for February 10th. Federal prosecutors say Cardenas tried to smuggle 10 high-powered rifles into Mexico. He was arrested less than two years after getting out of prison.

Cardenas had served about a year-and-a-half on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and impersonating a federal officer – charges stemming from his 2018 arrest in a Brownsville bar.