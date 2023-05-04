WORLD

Sons Of ‘El Chapo’ Deny US Fentanyl Indictment Allegations

FILE - Police and military patrol Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 6, 2023, the day after the government detained Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, which unleashed deadly firefights between the military and suspected members of the Sinaloa drug cartel. (AP Photo/Martin Urista, File)

(AP) — Sons of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán have denied accusations made by United States prosecutors last month, saying in a letter that they have no involvement in the production and trafficking of the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The letter was provided to The Associated Press by José Refugio Rodríguez, a lawyer for Guzmán’s family. Despite not being signed, Rodríguez said he could confirm that the letter was from Guzmán’s sons.

The Mexican government did not explicitly confirm the letter’s authenticity, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday it had been analyzed by the country’s security council.

