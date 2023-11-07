Sony To Remove Support For X From PlayStation

Sony is ending support for the social media platform X from its PlayStation video game consoles. The company said users will no longer be able to view or post content on X from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles starting November 13th.

Sony did not provide a reason for the change, but X announced earlier this year it would start to charge companies as much as 210-thousand dollars a month to access its application programming interface.

X owner Elon Musk claimed the previous free access to the API was being abused by bot scammers. Microsoft dropped support for X from its Xbox video game console in April.