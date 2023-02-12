Sorrow Turns To Tension Over Turkey Earthquake Response

The Turkish army patrols as rescue workers continue the search for victims of the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days continued to rise. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

(AP) — Six days after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands in Syria and Turkey, sorrow and disbelief are turning to anger and tension. Many in Turkey have a sense that there has been an ineffective, unfair and disproportionate response to the historic disaster. They express frustration that rescue operations have proceeded painfully slowly, and that valuable time has been lost during the narrow window for finding people alive beneath the rubble. Others, particularly in the southern Hatay province near the Syrian border, say that Turkey’s government was late in delivering assistance to the hardest-hit region for what they suspect are both political and religious reasons.