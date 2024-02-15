Source Of Strong Widespread Gas-Like Odor Traced To Company Near McCook

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County emergency management officials say that natural gas odor that spread across a large area of western Hidalgo and southeastern Starr counties was not from a natural gas leak.

Authorities Thursday afternoon traced the source of the bad smell to a private business near McCook and said the strong odor was the result of some product being exposed to a mix of rain and heat.

A news release from Hidalgo County did not identify the product nor name the business. Calls about a gas-like odor began coming in Wednesday night to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office from folks in communities between Sullivan City and Rio Grande City.

Thursday morning, teachers and students at an unidentified school reported feeling light-headed and nauseous. Authorities say winds had carried the odor from the McCook area southwest across the affected area.