South Africa Police Say 15 Killed In Bar Shooting In Soweto

A woman weeps at the scene of an overnight bar shooting in Soweto, South Africa, Sunday July 10, 2022. A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition, according to police. Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight Sunday. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

(AP) — South Africa police say a shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg’s Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition.

Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela said police are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight Sunday. The injured have been taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Police say the number of cartridges found on the scene indicates that a group of people opened fire in the bar. In a separate incident, four people were shot dead by unknown gunmen at a tavern in Sweetwaters township in the coastal city of Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night.