South Carolina’s law strictly limiting abortion is already being challenged in court. Republican Governor Henry McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act Thursday, and almost immediately Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed a lawsuit.

Planned Parenthood is joined by Greenville Women’s Clinic and two physicians. The law bans abortions in the state after a fetal heart beat is detected. It’s similar to a 2021 law that was shot down by the state supreme court.