South Carolina Supreme Court Strikes Down State Abortion Ban

FILE - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds up a bill banning almost all abortions in the state after he signed it into law on Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina ban on abortions after cardiac activity is no more after the latest legal challenge to the state’s 2021 law proved successful. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, that the restrictions violate the state constitution’s right to privacy. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

(AP) — The South Carolina ban on abortions after cardiac activity is no more after the latest legal challenge to the state’s 2021 law proved successful. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the restrictions violate the state constitution’s right to privacy.

The measure banned abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks into a pregnancy, with exceptions for those caused by rape and incest or endangering the patient’s life. Currently, South Carolina bars most abortion at 20 weeks.

The decision comes about two years after Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law. The ban drew a lawsuit almost immediately. Since then, legal challenges have made their way through both state and federal courts.