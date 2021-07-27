South Dakota Governor Promises Second National Guard Deployment To South Texas

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is pledging to deploy another 125 National Guard soldiers to the Texas border in support of Governor Greg Abbott’s state-centered efforts to secure the border.

Noem made the announcement Monday in the Rio Grande Valley where she visited with the close to 50 troops from her state currently on the border. They are on a 30-day deployment. Noem said the larger contingent will be sent later this year.

Noem is among five governors who’ve sent National Guard soldiers to South Texas in response to Abbott’s call for border security help.