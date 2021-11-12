South Dakota Lawmakers To Press For Noem Daughter’s Records

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks on July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. South Dakota lawmakers are pressing Gov. Noem’s administration to hand over a document that could prove whether there was a plan in place to give her daughter another chance to win a real estate appraiser license prior to a meeting last year that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions. The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee is readying to initiate a subpoena on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to issue a subpoena on Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to hand over a document regarding her daughter’s attempt to win a state appraisal license.

They want to know if there was an agreement in place to give Kassidy Peters another chance at the license prior to a meeting last year in Noem’s office that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee has set a meeting for Monday if it doesn’t receive the documents. So far, the The Republican governor’s administration has resisted handing them over.