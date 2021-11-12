NATIONAL

South Dakota Lawmakers To Press For Noem Daughter’s Records

By 36 views
0
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks on July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. South Dakota lawmakers are pressing Gov. Noem’s administration to hand over a document that could prove whether there was a plan in place to give her daughter another chance to win a real estate appraiser license prior to a meeting last year that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions. The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee is readying to initiate a subpoena on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to issue a subpoena on Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to hand over a document regarding her daughter’s attempt to win a state appraisal license.

They want to know if there was an agreement in place to give Kassidy Peters another chance at the license prior to a meeting last year in Noem’s office that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee has set a meeting for Monday if it doesn’t receive the documents. So far, the The Republican governor’s administration has resisted handing them over.

 

Jury To Get To Weigh Some Lesser Charges In Rittenhouse Case

Previous article

Rain, Floods Prompt Coast Guard Rescues In Pacific Northwest

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL