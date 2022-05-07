WORLD

South Korea: North Korea Test-Fired Missile From Submarine

jsalinasBy 14 views
0
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 7, 2022. North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile designed to be launched from a submarine on Saturday, South Korea's military said, apparently continuing a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations that may culminate with a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has flight-tested a ballistic missile that was likely fired from a submarine, continuing a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations that may culminate with a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months.

The launch came three days after South Korea and Japan detected a suspected ballistic missile fired from near the North Korean capital. Both exercises come ahead of the inauguration on Tuesday of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed to take a tougher approach over the North’s nuclear ambitions.

So far this year, North Korea has fired missiles 15 times. Experts say leader Kim Jong Un appears to be preparing to test a miniaturized nuclear device that it can use to arm its submarine-launched missiles.

 

Less Immigrant Labor In US Contributing To Prices Hikes

Previous article

Abortion Rights May Rest On Governor’s Races In Some States

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD