South Korea: North Korea Test-Fired Missile From Submarine

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 7, 2022. North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile designed to be launched from a submarine on Saturday, South Korea's military said, apparently continuing a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations that may culminate with a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has flight-tested a ballistic missile that was likely fired from a submarine, continuing a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations that may culminate with a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months.

The launch came three days after South Korea and Japan detected a suspected ballistic missile fired from near the North Korean capital. Both exercises come ahead of the inauguration on Tuesday of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed to take a tougher approach over the North’s nuclear ambitions.

So far this year, North Korea has fired missiles 15 times. Experts say leader Kim Jong Un appears to be preparing to test a miniaturized nuclear device that it can use to arm its submarine-launched missiles.