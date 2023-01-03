South Korea: Talks With US On Management Of Nukes Underway

(AP) — South Korea has confirmed that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear asset management to cope with intensifying North Korean nuclear threats.

The South Korean presidential office’s statement came after U.S. President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a newspaper interview published Monday that the two countries were pushing for a joint planning and training involving U.S. nuclear assets. His top adviser for press affairs, Kim Eun-hye, reconfirmed that on Tuesday.

Biden earlier said “no” when asked by a reporter about whether the two countries were discussing joint nuclear exercises.