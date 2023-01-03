WORLD

South Korea: Talks With US On Management Of Nukes Underway

jsalinasBy 3 views
0
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a ceremony of donating 600mm super-large multiple launch rocket system at a garden of the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(AP) — South Korea has confirmed that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear asset management to cope with intensifying North Korean nuclear threats.

The South Korean presidential office’s statement came after U.S. President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a newspaper interview published Monday that the two countries were pushing for a joint planning and training involving U.S. nuclear assets. His top adviser for press affairs, Kim Eun-hye, reconfirmed that on Tuesday.

Biden earlier said “no” when asked by a reporter about whether the two countries were discussing joint nuclear exercises.

Pelé Buried At Cemetery In Brazilian City He Made Famous

Previous article

Three Texans Among Republicans Voting Against McCarthy In Speaker Vote

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD