South Korean President Travels To UAE, Seeks Arms Sales

(AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has received an honor guard welcome on a trip to the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is where Seoul hopes to expand its military sales while finishing its construction of the Arabian Peninsula’s first nuclear power plant.

Yoon’s visit, which began Saturday, comes as South Korea conducts business deals worth billions of dollars and stations special forces troops to defend the UAE, an arrangement that drew criticism under his liberal predecessor.

Now, however, it appears the conservative leader wants to double down on those military links even as tensions with neighboring Iran already has seen Tehran seize a South Korean oil tanker in recent years.