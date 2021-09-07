South Padre Island Officials Say Labor Day Weekend Busy

Businesses on South Padre Island say the holiday weekend was busy but they actually hoped for more.

Employees at various businesses on the island told KRGV-TV Monday that they were happy to see more tourists enjoying Labor Day weekend at the beach after the pandemic affected turnout last year. But some also said they expected even more people to turn up to celebrate the end of the summer.

At least one worker said some customers told him that family members decided to stay home due to concerns about rising cases of COVID-19.