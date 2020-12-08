South Padre Preparing For A Scaled-Back Spring Break

They’re not formally cancelling Spring Break but South Padre Island is making it clear there probably won’t be many of the activities that draw tens of thousands of people to the Island in March.

City Council members have agreed to not issue any special event beach permits. The Council voted to suspend the permits through April 15th. Island Mayor Patrick McNulty tells the Valley Morning Star that there is no way to hold a safe Spring Break, even with the various state and local restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Island came under heavy criticism last spring when it refused to cancel Spring Break activities just as the coronavirus was beginning to spread throughout the Valley.

Meanwhile, South Padre Island is again extending its public health emergency order put in place during the summer to keep the virus at bay. The extension will keep beach restrictions, mask mandates, and other measures in place through the holidays.