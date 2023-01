President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, second from left, as they walk along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is at right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(McAllen, TX) — President Biden’s visit to the southern border has some in South Texas hopeful that change is coming to the way his administration handles a surge of illegal immigration.

The President met with the Border Patrol and Congressional Democrats from Texas, but he didn’t meet with any migrants in El Paso.

Republicans point to that as proof the trip was nothing more than a dog-and-pony-show. Monica Weisberg-Stewart with the Texas Border Coalition wants him to come back and stay longer.