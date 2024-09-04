South Texas Border Could Soon Seen Upgraded Aerostats

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Newer and better federal government surveillance balloons could soon be hovering over the Rio Grande Valley. Negotiations are reportedly underway for the Department of Homeland Security to acquire from the Department of Defense up to a dozen high-tech model aerostats. They would be used in the Valley and all along the U.S. Southwest border to surveil illegal activity.

South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar tells BorderReport.com the upgraded aerostats would replace the existing ones that were used during the U.S. war on terror in Afghanistan. Currently, four of the tethered blimps hover over the 4-county Rio Grande Valley.