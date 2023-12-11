LOCAL

South Texas College Awards Posthumous Degree To Late Student

South Texas College is awarding a posthumous degree to a student who passed away after a battle with cancer.

On Saturday, the college held its graduation ceremony where they awarded Gilberto Lorenzo Ortiz his posthumous Bachelor’s Degree . He was three classes away from graduating before he lost his battle with cancer. Before the ceremony, an STC official announced every student that enters South Texas College is fulfilling a dream of higher education and there are times when that dream can’t be realized.

Ortiz’s son, who is also a student at STC walked across the stage and accepted the degree in his father’s place. Ortiz was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree to further his career.

