South Texas Congressman Urge Biden To Increase Domestic Oil Production

Three South Texas congressmen are urging President Biden to increase domestic oil production to help reduce the price of gasoline.

Democratic Congressmen Filemon Vela, Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar have written a letter to Biden praising him for imposing economic sanctions on Russia that include a halt to imports of Russian crude oil. But the congressmen also called on Biden to reduce America’s reliance on foreign oil and to relax restrictions on domestic production.

The letter was also signed by Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia of Houston.