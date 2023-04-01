South Texas Democrats Vote With Republicans On Energy Bill

Two South Texas Democrats are voting with Republicans to pass an energy bill designed to boost production and exports of oil and natural gas.

Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar joined two other Democrats in voting for the Lower Energy Costs Act Thursday. The bill aims to reverse restrictions on fossil fuel production imposed by Democrats when they controlled the House.

Gonzalez and Cuellar both voted in favor of that bill last year. Democratic leaders in the Senate say the new bill will not pass, though it could be a starting point for further negotiations.