South Texas ISD Pressing Forward In Fight Against Funding Structure Reforms

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The South Texas Independent School District is preparing to lay out its strategy for fighting back against an organized push to reform its funding structure.

District officials will hold a public presentation Tuesday to dispute the arguments of those wanting to change the district’s taxing authority. At least nine Valley school districts have approved resolutions supporting proposed legislation that would restructure the funding mechanism of South Texas ISD. They claim it is unfairly drawing taxpayer dollars from other school districts.

In a news release Friday, South Texas ISD Superintendent Dr. Marco Antonio Lara said changes are needed in education funding in general and South Texas ISD wants to work with its sister districts to advocate for school finance changes in which they all benefit. Tuesday’s public presentation will be held at the Biblioteca Las Americas in Mercedes starting at 6:30.