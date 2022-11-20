South Texas ISD Received $8 Million MacKenzie Scott Donation

Another big financial shot in the arm for local education. Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has announced an 8-million dollar donation to the South Texas Independent School District.

There are no restrictions on how the money can be used, and in a statement the school district says it will take the time to determine how the donation can best complement the educational goals of the district. It’s the second big donation from Scott to benefit education in the Valley. Scott gave 40-million dollars to UT-Rio Grande Valley in June last year.