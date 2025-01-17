South Texas Snow

For the second time this month, there are predictions of a freeze in Texas. Mack Morris at the National Weather Service says the Arctic blast blows Saturday morning. And, he says, it could bring snow to parts of the state that don’t normally see flurries.

Their forecast has wintry precipitation as far south as San Antonio. But he warns against believing everything you see on social media, because the forecast can chance quickly. If there were to be snow, he says the best chances are late Monday into Tuesday.