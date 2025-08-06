More heavy rainfall is expected in the southeast due to a continued tropical downpour threat. A stalled frontal boundary combined with developing areas of low pressure could result in several more days of heavy rainfall from the Interstate-ten corridor northward through Georgia and the Carolinas.

According to forecasts, the potential for daily rounds of rain and thunderstorms will persist through the weekend and some areas may receive double-digit rainfall totals. Flood Watches remain in effect for multiple counties across the region and can be upgraded to Flood Warnings if storms repeatedly pass over the same locations.