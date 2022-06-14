Southern Baptists Agree To Keep List Of Accused Sex Abusers

Attendees hold up their ballots during a session at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — The Southern Baptist Convention has voted overwhelmingly to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse. Delegates also agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

The vote came three weeks after the release of a blockbuster report by an outside consultant on the long-simmering scandal. The report revealed that Southern Baptist leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims for years.

The vote fell short of what some survivors of abuse in Southern Baptist churches sought. It also met opposition from some who contended the crisis was overhyped and interfered with churches’ independence.