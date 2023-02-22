Southern Baptists Oust Saddleback Church Over Woman Pastor

FILE - Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, the Southern Baptist Convention ousted its second-largest congregation — Saddleback Church, the renowned California megachurch founded by pastor and best-selling author Rick Warren — for having a woman pastor. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
(AP)–The Southern Baptist Convention has ousted its second-largest church — Saddleback Church — for having a woman pastor. Saddleback is the renowned California megachurch founded by pastor and best-selling author Rick Warren.
The vote by the SBC’s Executive Committee culminates growing tension between the nation’s largest Protestant denomination — which officially opposes women as pastors — and a congregation which has been one of the biggest church-growth successes of modern times.
In 2021, Warren ordained three women as pastors, which began prompting discussions within the denomination to consider expelling the megachurch — the second largest in its fold.
Russia, China Show Off Ties Amid Maneuvering Over Ukraine