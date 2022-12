Southwest Airlines Brings Back Dividend As Travel Rebounds

(AP) — Southwest Airlines is bringing back dividends for shareholders. The airline said Wednesday that it will restore the quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share in late January.

Southwest suspended dividends after the pandemic devastated the airline business in early 2020. The move comes as air travel rebounds and U.S. airlines return to profitability due to full planes and sharply higher fares than a year ago. Southwest has reported $759 million in profit during the first nine months of this year.