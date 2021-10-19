Southwest Airlines Drops COVID Vax Unpaid Leave Policy

A Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Southwest Airlines appears to be fixing problems that caused the cancellation of nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to place unvaccinated staff members on unpaid leave staring in early December. The policy covered employees who applied for but had not yet received a religious or medical exemption for COVID-19 shots. The company clarified it’s giving employees until November 24th to get fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption. The move comes after hundreds of Southwest employees and customers staged a protest against its coronavirus vaccine mandate outside the airline’s Dallas headquarters.