FILE - Travelers wait at the check-in counter for Southwest Airlines in Denver International Airport Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - Travelers wait at the check-in counter for Southwest Airlines in Denver International Airport Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Southwest Airlines is shaking up its “free bags” policy and many travelers are not happy about the change.

Starting May 28th, travelers will now have to pay to check their bags with the Dallas-based airline. There are exceptions for customers who have a Southwest co-branded credit card who can still get one bag checked for free.

Customers in the airlines top tiers of service or top tier loyalty program members will get one to two free checked bags.