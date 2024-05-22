TEXAS

Southwest Airlines Is Sued For Hispanic Student Program

.An organization is suing Southwest Airlines to stop its program that gives free flights to high-performing Hispanic college students.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights argues in its suit that the program violates civil rights laws because it discriminates against non-Hispanic students. The alliance was founded by Edward Blum who has led other anti-affirmative action efforts.

The airline began the program about two decades ago in partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. So far, about fifteen-hundred students have benefited.

