Southwest Airlines Passenger Hospitalized After Exiting On Plane’s Wing

A Southwest Airlines passenger is being evaluated at a hospital after exiting through a plane’s emergency exit hatch at a Louisiana airport over the weekend. It happened on the skyway while the plane wasn’t moving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Officials said the man climbed onto the plane’s wing before being caught on the tarmac. It’s not clear what prompted the passenger to open the emergency exit.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said no criminal charges have been filed and the investigation has been referred to federal authorities.