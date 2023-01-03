Southwest Airlines Sued Over Refunds

Southwest Airlines is facing a class action lawsuit following last month’s mass flight cancelations and delays. A man filed the proposed lawsuit in New Orleans federal court late last week. It accuses the Dallas-based airline of failing to give passengers refunds after they were stranded.

The man claims the carrier only provided a credit rather than a refund after his flight to Portland, Oregon from New Orleans was axed. Southwest canceled over 15-thousand flights during the busy holiday travel period after a massive winter storm slammed much of the U.S.

The schedule meltdown caused federal officials to look into the matter, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg [[ BOOT-edge-edge ]] saying the issues were beyond being weather-driven.