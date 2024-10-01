TEXAS

Southwest Fails In Court Effort To Stop New Lease Agreement At SA Airport

jsalinasBy 103 views
0
FILE - (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

A new airline use and lease agreement takes effect today at San Antonio International Airport, despite efforts by Southwest Airlines to stop it.

The Dallas-based carrier seems ready to continue its federal lawsuit against San Antonio. The city and the airline met in court on Monday to debate Southwest’s last-minute attempt to block the new lease agreement from taking effect today.

The agreement keeps Southwest out of the new Terminal C under construction at the airport, instead placing it at the older, smaller Terminal A.

CenterPoint Enters Phase 2 Of Resiliency Plan

Previous article

Residents Line Up For Food And Water In Storm-Battered North Carolina Mountains

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS