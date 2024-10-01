Southwest Fails To Stop New Lease Agreement At SA Airport

A new airline use and lease agreement is in effect today at the San Antonio International Airport. Officials from Southwest Airlines had gone to court yesterday in an effort to stop it. The Dallas-based carrier is not backing down from its federal lawsuit against the city of San Antonio.

Officials from the city and the airline were in court on Monday debating a last-minute attempt to block the new lease agreement from going into effect. The agreement keeps Southwest in the older and smaller Terminal A rather than the new Terminal C which is now under construction.