Southwest Pilots Authorize Strike

Southwest pilots are authorizing a strike. The Dallas-based airline’s pilots’ union said on Thursday its members have approved a strike mandate by an overwhelming majority ahead of the busy summer holidays.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association represents about ten-thousand pilots, and said 99-percent voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

The airline is assuring travelers that the vote will not affect its operations, and said they are “staffed and prepared” to welcome travelers for the summer.

