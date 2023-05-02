TEXAS

Southwest Pilots To Consider Strike

jsalinasBy 8 views
0

Southwest Airlines pilots are considering a strike. The pilots’ union announced on Monday that members have begun voting on whether to authorize a strike, stating that the Dallas-based airline is showing “no willingness” to address issues like scheduling rules and outdated technology.

The vote started the same day that the American Airlines pilots’ union announced that its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike. Even if a strike is authorized, pilots would remain on the job while negotiations continue.

Manhunt Continues For The Man Accused Of Killing Five People

Previous article

El Paso County Judge Disagrees With City Approach To Migrants

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS