Southwest Pilots’ Union To Vote On Potential Strike

A potential pilots strike may be looming over Southwest Airlines. The pilots union is calling for a vote to authorize it to call for a strike.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has been in contract talks with the airline for years. This will be the first time the union will hold a strike authorization vote. It comes after many pilots and flight attendants were stranded during the recent scheduling meltdown that caused mass flight delays and cancelations.

In a message to members, the union said it’s scheduling the vote for May 1st in order to give customers time to book elsewhere.