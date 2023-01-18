TEXAS

Southwest Pilots’ Union To Vote On Potential Strike

jsalinasBy 4 views
0
File: (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

A potential pilots strike may be looming over Southwest Airlines. The pilots union is calling for a vote to authorize it to call for a strike.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has been in contract talks with the airline for years. This will be the first time the union will hold a strike authorization vote. It comes after many pilots and flight attendants were stranded during the recent scheduling meltdown that caused mass flight delays and cancelations.

In a message to members, the union said it’s scheduling the vote for May 1st in order to give customers time to book elsewhere.

Brian Walshe Arraigned On Murder Charges In MA

Previous article

You may also like

More in TEXAS