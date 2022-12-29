NATIONAL

Southwest Says It Expects Normal Operations To Resume Friday

Ashlyn Harmon of New Orleans searches for her Southwest Airlines bags amongst hundreds of others at Midway International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Harmon said her family's initial Southwest flight was cancelled on Christmas so they rebooked on American Airlines, although Southwest still shipped their bags to Midway. "We rebooked ourselves," she said. "I figure we can deal with refunds and all of that when we get back." She was searching for her own bag, which contains medication for her young son. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

(AP) — Southwest Airlines is still trying to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos and cancelled another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The Dallas carrier acknowledge inadequate and outdated operations technology that can leave flight crews out of position when adverse weather strikes. There was a total of 2,450 flights cancelled in the U.S. early Thursday, 2,360 were Southwest routes, or about 58% of its entire schedule. Southwest was the only airline unable to recover from storm-related delays that began over the weekend when snow, ice and high winds raked portions of the country.

 

