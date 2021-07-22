Southwest Sees Milestone After Booking Unaided June Profit

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, file photo, Southwest Airlines ticketing agent helps a traveller at the check-in counter at Denver International Airport in Denver. Southwest Airlines turned a profit in June without assistance from the U.S., which the company is calling a milestone in it's recovery from the pandemic. The Dallas company said Thursday, July 22 it had profit of 57 cents per share. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(AP) — Southwest Airlines turned a profit in June without assistance from the U.S., which the company is calling a milestone in its recovery from the pandemic. Net income reached $348 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas company said Thursday it had profit of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.