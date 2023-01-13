TEXAS

Southwest Shareholders Sue Airline Following Cancellations

Shareholders of Southwest Airlines are filing a class action lawsuit against the company. The suit alleges the Dallas-based airline gave “materially false and misleading” information over a two-year stretch that caused the issues the company had last month.

Southwest canceled thousands of flights over the holidays in December, attributing the issues to severe winter storms. The airline was the only carrier that canceled the majority of its flights, which pointed to there being systemic scheduling issues.

