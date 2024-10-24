Southwest To Restructure Leadership Following Settlement

Another major airline headquartered out of northern Texas is making headlines this week. Southwest Airlines says it will restructure its board’s leadership after reaching a settlement with Elliot Investment Management.

The Dallas-based carrier broke the news earlier today, saying the upcoming adjustments will include the retirements of longtime CEO Gary Kelly and six other directors. The agreement was reached following several months of negotiations with the investor. Elliot says it believes the changes, which are set to take effect in November, will set the airline up for success.

The announcement comes a day after Fort Worth-based American Airlines was issued a 50-million-dollar fine over allegations of the mistreatment of passengers with disabilities