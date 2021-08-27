Southwest Trims Schedule In Effort To Solve Flight Problems

FILE - In this May 16, 2008 file photo, Southwest Airlines jets are seen parked at their gates at Baltimore Washington International Airport in Baltimore, Md. Southwest Airlines will reduce flights for the rest of the year as it tries to restore an operation that stumbled over the summer and now faces lower demand because of the rise in coronavirus cases. Southwest said Thursday, AUg. 26, 2021 it will cut its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and chop 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, file)
(AP) — Southwest Airlines is reducing the number of flights it will operate the rest of this year. Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday that the cuts in the schedule should create a more reliable travel experience. Southwest says it will trim September flights by 27 a day, or less than 1%, and slash 162 flights a day in October, or 4.5% of the schedule. It says it will make similar cuts in November and December except around holidays.