The false claim of a ‘crime in space’ against NASA astronaut Anne McClain is likely sending her estranged lover to prison. Summer Worden has pled guilty in a Houston courtroom to lying to federal law enforcement. She accused McClain of accessing a shared bank account while she was living aboard the International Space Station.

NASA’s Office of Inspector General launched a formal investigation, bringing up questions about whether American laws apply to crimes committed in orbit. She was eventually cleared. Worden is facing a five year sentence