Space Telescope Launched On Daring Quest To Behold 1st Stars

In this image released by NASA, Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, lifts off Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA via AP)

The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope has blasted off on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope rocketed away Saturday from French Guiana in South America. A European Ariane rocket provided the Christmas morning lift.

The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. It’s hurtling toward its destination 1 million miles away. It will take a month to get there and another five months before it gets to work.

NASA partnered with space agencies in Europe and Canada to build and launch the new telescope.