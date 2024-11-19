Space-X Abandons Lower Valley Land Swap Deal

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Without explanation, SpaceX has pulled out of a state-approved land exchange involving two ecologically-sensitive properties along coastal Cameron County – a land swap that had been proposed by SpaceX.

Under the deal, SpaceX would acquire 43 acres of Boca Chica Park adjacent to its rocket facilities. In exchange, SpaceX would give the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department 477 acres along Highway 100 near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The TPWD Commission approved the deal back in March. The SpaceX decision to withdraw from the deal was first reported by Bloomberg which posted a letter from SpaceX stating only that it was “no longer interested” in pursuing the land exchange.

A frustrated Cameron County Commissioner David Garza tells the Brownsville Herald that SpaceX has pulled the rug out from under the county, which was planning to work with the state to preserve most of the 477 acres that sit near the South Texas Ecotourism Center.