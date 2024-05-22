Space-X Asks For 4th Starship Launch – Before FAA Completes Mishap Investigation Into Previous Launch

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX has asked to launch a fourth Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach – before the FAA finishes its investigation into what went wrong with the previous test flight.

A report from ValleyCentral.com says SpaceX has requested that the FAA determine if there was any public safety threat during the third test flight as part of its current mishap investigation into that March 14th flight. If no public safety risks are found, SpaceX wants to proceed with a fourth Starship flight shortly after Memorial Day, even as the FAA continues with the rest of its mishap investigation.

Among other things, the FAA is working to determine what led to the explosion of the rocket’s booster seconds after the Starship separation and the consequences of that. The spaceplane, which had reached orbit for the first time, was also lost as it re-entered the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, it appears SpaceX has its sights set on June 1st for a fourth Starship launch. Cameron County has posted a notice for a beach and road closure on that Saturday for “flight testing activities.”