Space-X Asks Judge To Allow It To Join Fight Against Environmental Lawsuit

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX is seeking to join the FAA as a co-defendant in fighting a lawsuit brought by environmental groups following the explosive test flight of the Starship prototype launched from Boca Chica Beach last month.

In its court filing, SpaceX says a ruling in favor of the environmental coalition would significantly delay the Starship program and could result in a substantial reduction in operations at its Starbase facility on Boca Chica.

The environmental coalition that’s suing the FAA claims the agency allowed SpaceX to take only minimal mitigations which were not enough to offset the adverse effects of the launch.

The April 20th launch destroyed the launchpad, damaged other Starbase infrastructure, and flung huge chunks of concrete across wildlife habitat. It also sparked a fire that scorched more than 3 acres of state park land.